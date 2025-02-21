Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of mourners are expected to gather in Sheffield city centre today for the funeral of teenager Harvey Willgoose.

It has been nearly three weeks since the shocking events of February 3 when young Harvey was allegedly stabbed to death in a major incident at All Saints’ Catholic High School. He was 15.

Now, a big screen stands ready outside Sheffield Cathedral to broadcast the young Blades fan’s funeral at 2.30pm today (February 21).

While Harvey’s friends, family and loved ones attend the service inside, many hundreds more are expected to gather outside to pay their respects.

J.F. Knight Independent Family Funeral Directors, which is organising the service, has issued an update for those wishing to attend.

It said: “Harvey’s tragic passing has been felt not just by his family and friends but by the whole city of Sheffield and further afield.

“The family have given an open invitation to anyone wishing to attend. We fully expect this to be reflected in the amount of people wanting to pay their respects.

“Inside the cathedral will be seating for around 750 people, and outside the service will be shown on a big screen.

“Can we please ask that those wishing to be inside the cathedral arrive in plenty of time so the stewards can have you seated before the funeral cortège arrives. Those staying outside will be guided on where to stand by the stewards.”

The Met Office is forecasting temperatures of around 13C this afternoon, but sadly a very little likelihood of rain in time for the service.

The funeral this afternoon will be followed by two private family gatherings at a Sheffield crematorium and his wake at Beighton Miners Welfare Club.

It comes after an anti-knife-crime peace march earlier this month saw hundreds of well-wishers walk to Bramall Lane in his memory.

Meanwhile, an online fundraiser to support his family and pay funeral costs has raised over £27,000.

More than 37,000 people have signed a petition backed by his family calling for tighter security at schools to protect pupils from knife crime.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with Harvey’s murder.