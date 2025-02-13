A threatening message posted online about a supposed plan to “break into” a Sheffield school today has been deemed “a prank.”

Parents of The Birley Academy were spooked this week by a screenshot of a frightening WhatsApp conversation claiming the school would be targeted at a specific time and date.

Birley Academy parents were alarmed this week by a screenshot posted online of a conversation where an unknown figure claimed someone would “break into Briley Academy” on Thursday, February 13. | Tom Maddick / SWNS

The post shared online on Monday between two unknown figures sees one person write: “Listen here.

“Someone is going to break into Birley at 11:25am on Thursday the 13th. Trust me.”

Parents contacted the school with concerns about what action was being taken over the ‘warning.’

In response, headteacher Victoria Hall sent two emails home to parents. The first of these, sent on February 10, said the school had reported it to authorities and that “the health and safety of our community remains our top priority.”

This was initially criticised as “vague” by parents, with many citing the recent fatal stabbing at All Saints Catholic High School, with one mother writing: “It is hard to ask parents to trust there is nothing to worry about given the circumstances, without a little more transparency.”

As a result, a second email home was sent later on February 10, with Mrs Hall writing: “I know this is vague however we are sharing all the information we have, I do need to reassure parents and carers that there have been NO threats made towards pupils or involving weapons.

“I have spoken multiple times with police and will continue to contact them if anything further arises.”

Now, with 11.25am today having passed, Birley Academy’s operator, LEAD Academy Trust, has told The Star they have now “confirmed” the threatening message was “a prank”.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Earlier this week we investigated reports of posts circulating on social media. As a precautionary measure, in line with our safeguarding procedures we reported this to the relevant authorities and inspected this further ourselves.

“We have since confirmed it was a post made by a child not associated with our school and was intended as a joke; further messages show it was not a genuine threat. We have made contact with the child’s school, who have taken the necessary next steps.

“The safety of our staff and students remains our top priority, and we will continue to follow robust measures which ensure this.”

It comes after what has been a frightening and traumatic few weeks for parents in Sheffield.

On February 3, Harvey Willgoose, aged 15, was stabbed to death in a major incident at All Saints Catholic High School, in Granville Road. A 15-year-old boy has been charged with his murder.

On February 7, parents of Firth Park Academy shared a series of Facebook posts that appeared to show an adult man claiming he planned to “roam around” the Shiregreen, Hillsborough and Firth Park area and “kill anyone I see.”

The post concluded with: “I’m gonna attack Firth Park Academy. Watch me.”

A 12-year-old boy was subsequently arrested on suspicion of sending threatening communication messages and bailed pending further enquiries.”

It also comes after the events of May 1, 2024, when 17-year-old Louis Melotte entered Birley Academy and launched into a “frenzied” attack, assaulting a young pupil and two members of staff with a piece of broken glass before he was apprehended.