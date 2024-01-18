News you can trust since 1887
Hagg Hill, Bole Hill Road, Crookes: Heavy traffic building in Sheffield suburb following reported crash

Delays are building.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 18th Jan 2024, 16:32 GMT
Motorists travelling in a Sheffeld suburb are experiencing this afternoon, following a reported crash in the area.

The collision is understood to have happened on Hagg Hill, southbound, near to Bole Hill Road, in Crookes.

Details of the incident were first reported at just after 3.50pm this afternoon (Thursday, January 18, 2024).

Heavy traffic is building in the area following the crash, and sections of Rivelin Valley Road are grinding to a halt.

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for comment.

