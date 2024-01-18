Hagg Hill, Bole Hill Road, Crookes: Heavy traffic building in Sheffield suburb following reported crash
Delays are building.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists travelling in a Sheffeld suburb are experiencing this afternoon, following a reported crash in the area.
The collision is understood to have happened on Hagg Hill, southbound, near to Bole Hill Road, in Crookes.
Details of the incident were first reported at just after 3.50pm this afternoon (Thursday, January 18, 2024).
Heavy traffic is building in the area following the crash, and sections of Rivelin Valley Road are grinding to a halt.
South Yorkshire Police has been approached for comment.