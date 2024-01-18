Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield artist Phlegm is transforming a Sheffield flats development, famous for hosting a Channel 4 reality show.

The painter is currently putting the finishing touches to a massive new mural on the walls of Capital&Centric’s Grade II listed Eyewitness Works development on the corner of Milton Street and Headford Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the block which was at the centre of The Big Interiors Battle - a 2023 Channel 4 show which used its rooms for aspiring interior designers to transform empty flats into their dream home. The prize was one of the flats, mortgage free.

The new mural – nicknamed ‘The Giant’ in the artist’s sketchbook – will be a permanent fixture at the historic former cutlery works, which was recently restored into design-led apartments.

It is a return to the building for Phelgm, who staged the high-profile ‘Mausoleum of the Giants’ show in the building before it underwent restoration. The stint saw over 6,000 people step through the doors to see the giant sculptures and mysterious creatures lying in situ in 2019 and 2020.

Phlegm is expected to finish the piece this week.

Tom Wilmot, joint managing director at Capital&Centric, said: "The Mausoleum of the Giants was pretty breathtaking and we loved hosting it at Eyewitness Works. Phlegm pulled off something really special, with the thousands of people that came through the door taken aback by both the vision and scale of the exhibit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was always planned as a temporary pop-up. But we wanted to do something that acted as a permanent reminder as the historic building entered its next chapter and our first residents moved in. Phlegm’s new design is the perfect tribute to that moment in time – and a worthy addition to Sheffield’s street art scene."

The design is an evolution of an original sketch from when the Mausoleum of the Giants was originally being planned.

The first residents have now moved into the redbrick 1852 building, made up of a mix of one, two, and three-bed apartments, duplexes and townhouses in the Grade II listed works.