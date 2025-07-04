Police were called to a Sheffield community centre after reports of an arson attack by youths in the area.

Officers were called to Hackenthorpe Community Centre in Sheffield at 7.12pm on Wednesday, 2 July, following reports of a deliberate fire at the premises.

Initial reports indicated that a group of youths deliberately set fire to a fire exit at the building.

Emergency services responded swiftly, and the community centre was evacuated to ensure the safety of anyone inside at the time.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “ It is reported that a group of youths set fire to a fire exit, with the building evacuated as a precaution.”

The community centre is a local facility that serves residents in the Hackenthorpe area with a range of activities from girl guides to yoga.

On this particular evening, Warriors Way kickboxing school was in session.

One onlooker said: “Luckily the fire didn't spread and cause to much damage, however it did leave the children with some trauma and the kickboxing school has closed its class down to relocate.”

No injuries were reported.

The fire was described by police as small and extinguished itself before causing any further damage or requiring direct firefighting efforts.

This fire comes at a time of concerns over antisocial behaviour by youths in the area.

In a statement, the Woodhouse and Westfield neighbourhood policing team said: “Over recent weeks there have been reports of groups of youths causing issues around the shops , causing a nuisance and intimidating members of the public.

“More recently there have had reports of anti-social behaviour around Hackenthorpe Community Centre, including reports of arson.

“Our team takes incidents of this nature very seriously and are working quickly to identify those involved in the anti social behaviour. Those identified will be dealt with robustly and where crimes are identified, those offenders will be processed.”

Enquiries remain ongoing, and police say they are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.