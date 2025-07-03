“War zone” derelict block on Little London estate to be demolished to make way for new homes

A proposal to demolish two ‘war zone’ derelict blocks and build 15 new homes on Maltby’s Little London estate has been approved by Rotherham Council’s Planning Board.

Councillors visited the site on Wednesday morning (July 3) before granting outline permission for the development, which will span multiple plots on Churchill Avenue, Greenland Avenue, Morrison Avenue, and Greenland Avenue South.

The application, submitted by Rivergrove Ltd which owns 64 of the 138 properties on the estate, includes 15 two-storey houses across three sites, with a fourth area designated as public open space.

The scheme is subject to a Section 106 agreement securing £76,200 for off-site affordable housing, £56,055 for secondary school places at Maltby Academy, £7,500 for sustainable transport, and the creation of a management company to maintain green space.

Twenty formal objections were submitted, including from Maltby Town Council, local councillors, and residents’ campaign group Big Power for Little London. While some welcomed regeneration, concerns were raised about existing housing conditions, loss of potential community space, and whether the development would lead to long-term improvements.

Campaigners have called for safe play areas and a community-led approach to the site’s future. Several residents voiced concerns about the impact of derelict buildings on health and wellbeing.

Sheila McGrath, of Greenland Avenue, told the meeting: “For over ten years I have been working to bring these derelicts down because of the amount of harm they are doing to the health and wellbeing of our communities.

“The site has been a persistent source of vermin, damp, mould and anti social behaviour. We are proposing a condition relating to dereliction and health monitoring.”

Ms McGrath requested a condition that would require the applicant to submit a written statement ahead of any work taking place on the site, identifying any health risks at the site including vermin, fly tipping, mould, and mitigation steps to rectify them.

Michael Staples, a Morrison Avenue resident, added: “Day after day, week after week, I saw rats running in and out of those derelicts, into residents’ gardens and into their homes.

“I’ve seen many neighbours develop the kind of respiratory problems that are a result of living around so much toxic black mould, especially within the homes that are owned by the same person who owns that derelict site.

“The derelict site is a stain on the face of Maltby, and the reputation of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council.”

David Whitehead, a fellow resident, told the meeting that there had been ‘public anger that these have been allowed to stand for so long’.

“How would you feel walking past that eyesore everyday for well over ten years…and seeing a good community being trashed because people are moving away because of this eyesore?” He added.

Councillor Adam Tinsley said parts of the estate had been “left to rot,” adding: “Three years ago, these houses were wide open with live gas and electric still connected. These homes now resemble something from a war zone.”

Council planning officers defended the scheme, describing it as a comprehensive plan that would remove unsafe buildings and improve the area. They noted the proposal met all planning requirements and would provide modern homes with gardens and parking.

A planning report confirmed Rivergrove Ltd had challenged the viability of full Section 106 contributions, but following an independent assessment by the District Valuer, a compromise was reached, including a mechanism to review costs and contributions during development.

Campaigners asked for a planning condition requiring the applicant to submit a statement on health risks before demolition, but RMBC planning officer Lisa Brooks said this fell outside the remit of planning and would be addressed by Environmental Health. She added that reducing the development timeline may risk it not going ahead at all.

Rivergrove must submit landscaping details within one year and begin work within two years of full approval.