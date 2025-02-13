And we have put together a gallery to show the places which saw the most complaints about the problem in the city in the 12 months from December 2023 until November 2024.

Our gallery shows the neighbourhoods of the city which have seen the most reports of the problem per head of population across the city.

We have used figures which are collated for Sheffield Council’s data records, which are based on the latest South Yorkshire Police figures.

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour, including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

These are the 22 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order. Sheffield is made up of 70 neighbourhoods in total in the source figures.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

In each case, the number used for the ranking is the number of reports of anti-social behaviour per 1,000 residents in the neighbourhood.

We have also listed the total number of offences in each of those neighbourhoods.

1 . Antisocial behaviour hotspots These were the 22 places with the worst record in Sheffield for antisocial behaviour in 2024. File picture: Mark Pearson, National World | National World Photo: Mark Pearson Photo Sales

2 . 22nd: Gleadless 22nd: Gleadless had 20.7 reports of neighbourhood-level incidents of anti-social behaviour as a rate per 1,000 residents, and a total of 130 reported incidents overall. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . 21st: Upperthorpe, Netherthorpe & Langsett 21st: Upperthorpe, Netherthorpe & Langsett had 20.7 reports of neighbourhood-level incidents of anti-social behaviour as a rate per 1,000 residents, and a total of 202 reported incidents overall. Photo: Google Photo: Google streetview Photo Sales