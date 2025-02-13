And we have put together a gallery to show the places which saw the most complaints about the problem in the city in the 12 months from December 2023 until November 2024.
Our gallery shows the neighbourhoods of the city which have seen the most reports of the problem per head of population across the city.
We have used figures which are collated for Sheffield Council’s data records, which are based on the latest South Yorkshire Police figures.
There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour, including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.
These are the 22 Sheffield neighbourhoods with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order. Sheffield is made up of 70 neighbourhoods in total in the source figures.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
In each case, the number used for the ranking is the number of reports of anti-social behaviour per 1,000 residents in the neighbourhood.
We have also listed the total number of offences in each of those neighbourhoods.