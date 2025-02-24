So we have looked at the statistics to find the 24 neighbourhoods in Sheffield which are nearest to being free of the problem.

South Yorkshire Police record complaints of anti-social behaviour. And figures accessible through Sheffield Council’s website show them broken down by neighbourhood.

We have taken the figures showing the number of neighbourhood level complaints of anti-social behaviour in each of the 70 neighbourhoods in the city per 1,000 households. We have then ranked then from the fewest to the 24th fewest. They are listed in descending order in the gallery below.

The figures represent the period from December 2023 until November 2024.

We have also included the total number of complaints in each of those neighbourhoods.

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour, including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes, and quad bikes or youth related offences.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Least antisocial behaviour These are the 24 Sheffield neighbourhoods which saw the fewest reports of antisocial behaviour last year

24nd: Deepcar and Bolsterstone had 13.2 reports of neighbourhood-level incidents of anti-social behaviour as a rate per 1,000 residents, and a total of 74 reported incidents overall.

23rd: Shiregreen South had 12.3 reports of neighbourhood-level incidents of anti-social behaviour as a rate per 1,000 residents, and a total of 90 reported incidents overall.