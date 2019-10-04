'Guns will not be tolerated,' warn police as force tackles violent and armed crime
A senior Sheffield police officer has warned that guns ‘will not be tolerated’ in the city as the force tackles violent and armed crime.
Detective Superintendent Melanie Palin spoke out after three shootings in Sheffield in less than a week.
A gun was fired at a car parked outside the Co-op on Chapel Street, Woodhouse, on Monday night; a car was fired at in Raby Street, Tinsley, last Friday and two days before that a 39-year-old man was shot at in Malton Street, Pitsmoor.
The incidents are not believed to be linked.
Meanwhile, in Doncaster, armed police were deployed to Armthorpe yesterday after a gun was fired in Mere Lane.
The incident is being linked to the shooting of a dog on Clay Lane the night before.
“We need these people to talk to us, or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously.”
She added: "Keeping our communities safe, and tackling armed and violent crime, is a priority for us across the force.CRIME: South Yorkshire Police re-appeal for information on murder of man four years after brutal attackPOLICE: Third suspect charged over murder of young Sheffield dad"Sheffield has teams who target organised criminality and the use of weapons including firearms. These teams work closely with our neighbourhood officers to understand those areas where the risk is greatest. This also ensures that communities are engaged with and provided with reassurance when required.”Det Supt Palin continued: "Earlier this year, the force secured Home Office funding, which resulted in the formation of our Serious and Violent Crime Task Force. This dedicated team of officers are committed to tackling criminality of this nature across South Yorkshire, including gun crime."Officers from the Task Force are regularly assisting our local teams in carrying out activity to disrupt organised crime groups."In addition, earlier this year we held a firearms surrender, which saw 76 weapons handed in. That's 76 less weapons on the streets of South Yorkshire, however we're well aware that even one firearms incident is too many.”