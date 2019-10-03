Travellers set up camp at Sheffield Co-op where shooting took place

Travellers have set up camp at a Sheffield Co-op which was recently the scene of a shooting.

By Dan Hayes
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 18:03 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 18:03 pm
Travellers on the car park of the Co-op in Woodhouse.

A group of around seven caravans have arrived the Co-op on Chapel Street in Woodhouse.

Earlier this week, the car park was cordoned off after on Monday night gunmen opened fire at a parked car and then jumped into the vehicle and sped off.

Detectives believe there was somebody in the car at the time of the shooting, although nobody has yet been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 843 of September 30.

A police spokesperson said the travellers’ arrival would not affect the investigation as the cordon had now been removed.