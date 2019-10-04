South Yorkshire Police re-appeal for information on murder of man four years after brutal attack
South Yorkshire Police has re-appealed for information on the murder of a man who was attacked and robbed of his life savings four years ago.
Tommy Ward, aged 80, was brutally attacked in his home in Salisbury Street, Maltby, Rotherham, on October 1, 2015.
The former soldier and miner suffered a fractured skull, broken ribs and broken jaw in the attack and his £30,000 life savings were stolen.
Arrests have been made but nobody has yet been charged.
On the anniversary of the attack, Mr Ward’s daughter, Jackie Perry, labelled his killer ‘scum’ and called for justice for her dad.
The murder is one of a number being looked at by South Yorkshire Police’s major incident review team, which was set up to try to crack unsolved murders and rapes
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “We remain keen to hear from anyone with information in relation to Mr Ward’s death and would still ask that anyone who believes they have information, no matter how insignificant they feel it may be, to make contact with us.“This is very much still an active inquiry.
“A dedicated family liaison officer remains in contact with them, providing updates when we have them.” “Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 and quote incident number 408 of October 1, 2015.”