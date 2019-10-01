Woman charged over robbery of man outside Sheffield supermarket

A woman is due in court today over the robbery of a man outside a Sheffield supermarket.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 10:28 am
Updated Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 10:28 am

Tina Diff, aged 48 and of no fixed abode, is accused of robbing a 71-year old man outside a supermarket on City Road, Sheffield, yesterday.

CRIME: Sheffield supermarket open for business despite shooting outside store

She has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.

Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

LATEST: South Yorkshire support for Taser roll-out for frontline bobbies

Read More

Read More
Shooting outside Sheffield supermarket is third in city in less than a week

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 196 of September 30.