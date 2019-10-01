Woman charged over robbery of man outside Sheffield supermarket
A woman is due in court today over the robbery of a man outside a Sheffield supermarket.
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 10:28 am
Updated
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 10:28 am
Tina Diff, aged 48 and of no fixed abode, is accused of robbing a 71-year old man outside a supermarket on City Road, Sheffield, yesterday.
She has been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 196 of September 30.