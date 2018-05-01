Gunman still at large after shooting in Sheffield park

A gunman is still on the run after a shooting in a Sheffield park.

He is wanted after a 22-year-old was shot in Meersbrook Park, Meersbrook, at 6.25pm on Thursday by a man who asked him for cash and cigarettes.

CRIME: Mum slashed with razor blade during row with son in Sheffield

The gunman shot his victim in the neck and a bullet shattered his jaw and some teeth.

POLICE: Masked robbers punched victim to the ground in Sheffield

The victim's mum said he underwent a six hour operation to remove the bullet from his jaw and to fit a metal plate in his mouth after the shooting.

APPEAL: Concern for missing woman last seen in Rotherham

He was placed in an induced coma after the surgery and remained on life support yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said he is stable today.

Detectives investigating the attack have not yet made any arrests.

A police spokesman said: "The 22-year-old man is in a stable condition in hospital. He has undergone surgery for a broken jaw.

"Enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have yet been made."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 773 of April 26.