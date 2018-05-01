Masked robbers punched victim to the ground in Sheffield

A gang of four masked robbers punched a man to the ground during a street robbery in Sheffield.
They struck on Sicey Avenue, Shiregreen, at 9.30pm on Sunday and a police hunt is now underway to track down the culprits.
South Yorkshire Police said they targeted a man walking along the street and after punching him to the ground they stole his bag, which contained his mobile phone.
The victim escaped with minor injuries.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.