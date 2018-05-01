Concern for missing woman last seen in Rotherham

Concern is mounting for a missing woman who was last seen in Rotherham.

Nicola Howell, aged 30, from Barnsley, went missing on Saturday night.

APPEAL: Police search launched for missing Barnsley woman

She was last seen in the Herringthorpe area of Rotherham and South Yorkshire Police said 'concerns are growing for her welfare'.

CRIME: Man 'slashed across face' by stranger in Sheffield

Nicola is slim, 5ft 6ins tall and has with mousy blonde, shoulder length hair.

REVEALED: Sheffield’s worst burglary hotspots

She has freckles on her face and was wearing blue bottoms, a black or grey coat and white trainers

Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 679 of April 30.