Concern for missing woman last seen in Rotherham

Concern is mounting for a missing woman who was last seen in Rotherham.
Nicola Howell, aged 30, from Barnsley, went missing on Saturday night.
She was last seen in the Herringthorpe area of Rotherham and South Yorkshire Police said 'concerns are growing for her welfare'.
Nicola is slim, 5ft 6ins tall and has with mousy blonde, shoulder length hair.
She has freckles on her face and was wearing blue bottoms, a black or grey coat and white trainers
Anyone with any information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 679 of April 30.