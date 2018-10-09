Sheffield boy, seven, fighting for life after horror motorbike accident

A Sheffield boy, aged seven, was left fighting for life after a horror crash as he performed motorbike stunts ahead a major race.

Riley Dexter, from Ecclesfield, was performing stunts ahead of the final stage of the Wales Rally GB when he was involved in a head-on collision with another young stunt rider in Llandudno, North Wales, on Sunday morning.

Riley Dexter

The talented young rider, tipped as a future star, is reported to be in a medically induced coma with a bleed on the brain.

He is fighting for life in Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool after being airlifted there with a fractured skull and broken leg.

Sheets were used to shield Riley Dexter while paramedics battled to save his life (Pic: Ian Cooper/ Daily Post Wales)

Riley was part of the Everything Supermoto UK display team performing stunts at the finale of the international racing event when the collision occurred in front of horrified spectators.

In addition to stunt performances, the youngster is a regular on the Supermoto and mini bike racing scene.

He started riding when he was just two years old.

Posting on Facebook, the British Mini Bike Road Racing Championship posted: “Riley was last year’s British Mini Bike JSM 90 Bambino champion and a fantastically talented young lad.”

Riley Dexter

Witness Ian Cooper, who was photographing the motorbike rally and witnesses the crash, said: "They were going along the promenade going over a jump and turning around and doing burn outs before coming back towards each other.

"The young lad was on a smaller bike and he was heading back towards the jump right as another bike came over the jump.

"As he came over and landed the young lad was heading towards him and the young lad was right in the centre line and they both hit each other head on.

"They span around like rag dolls and the other biker got up quite quickly while others went to help the young lad."

Crash scene (Pic: Ian Cooper/ Daily Post Wales)

Superintendent Neil Thomas from North Wales Police said: “Our thoughts at this time are with the family of the child.

"An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"We would like to thank members of the public as well as local businesses for their cooperation whilst officers carried out their initial investigation at the scene.

“There were many people in and around the area at the time therefore we are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision – and who are yet to contact us, or anybody who may have footage from their camera phones to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Family friend Rob Collier said on Facebook: "The guys over on the Wales Rally forum have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Riley Dexter who was in a terrible accident at WRC Llandudno during the Supermoto Display and is currently in critical care in hospital.

"Hopefully the money raised will help support Jay and his family while he is looking after Riley.

Talented Riley Dexter in action

"I'm not religious by any means but have been praying for a good recovery for Riley since the accident.

"I called in to the hospital earlier to see Jay and he is grateful for all the well wishes but as you can understand he is putting all of his concentration into Riley so not responding to messages at this time."