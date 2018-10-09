Aunt of Sheffield murder victim criticises ‘cowards’ who left him for dead

The heartbroken aunt of a Sheffield man stabbed to death in Sheffield has criticised the ‘cowards’ who fled and left him for dead.

Kavan Brissett

Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was stabbed in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, near Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14 and died in hospital four days later when his life support machine was switched off.

His killer has not yet been caught.

Today, Kavan’s aunt, Libby Hamilton, used Facebook to criticise those who were with Kavan when he was stabbed.

Branding them ‘cowards’ and ‘heartless,’ she claims they fled the scene rather than dialling 999 for an ambulance or the police.

Libby posted: “A knife wound alone did not kill my nephew. What ended his life were the cowards that ran and left him alone, scared and injured and that hurts my heart every day.

“The doctors told us they could work with the injury to his heart, they had repaired that.

“What they could not do was repair the damage caused by the heartless people he was with - running and leaving him for a member of the public, to whom we are forever grateful, to find and attend to him.

“The people he was with did not call an ambulance and they sure as hell did not call the police.”

Issuing advice to other young people on the city’s streets, Libby said: “When you see a knife, feel no shame in running as far as you can, as fast as you can, because those you are with will feel no shame in doing that to you. “I'd just rather you be alive, always. No matter what you have to do, run, seriously.”

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob, have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives also want to speak to 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah who is believed to hold vital information about the murder.

He is also known as Reggie and has links to Broomhall.

Farrah is said to know he is wanted and it is claimed he is ‘deliberately avoiding’ the police.

A warning has been issued that anyone shielding him faces prosecution.

Members of the public who spot Farrah are urged to call 999.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.