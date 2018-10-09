Cigarettes, phones and computer games stolen in supermarket raid in Rotherham

Cigarettes, mobile phones and computer games were stolen during a supermarket ram raid in Rotherham.

CRIME: Thieves plough car through entrance of Rotherham supermarket and drive it around store



A dark Peugeot 308 was driven through the shutters at Tesco on Undergate Road, Dinnington, at around 2.05am on Sunday, October 7.

Tesco at Dinnington was raided

DEATH: Aunt of Sheffield murder victim criticises ‘cowards’ who left him for dead

It is reported that the car then drove around the store, with thieves filling up the vehicle with valuables before driving off.

POLICE: Post mortem reveals Sheffield man was stabbed in chest



South Yorkshire Police said cigarettes, phones and computer games were among the items stolen.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage in a bid to identify those involved.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 116 of October 7.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.