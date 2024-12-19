Sheffield City Council’s gritter with a hilarious new name, in an omage to a Steel City icon, is set to make its debut this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the mercury in the thermometer heads towards zero, the season of gritters with funny names - such as Andy McFlurry, Keanu Freeze and Gritney Spears - is officially upon us.

Sheffield City Council is set to join the party today (Thursday, December 19, 2024), when its ‘Sleet McKee’ gritter - in tribute to one of the city’s most popular artists, Pete McKee - takes to the city’s streets for the very first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield's ‘Sleet McKee’ gritter - in tribute to one of the city’s most popular artists, Pete McKee - is set to take to the city’s streets for the very first time today (December 20, 2024). Picture: Streets Ahead | Streets Ahead

Announcing Sleet McKee’s maiden journey, the council’s Streets Ahead team posted on X: “With a cold night forecast 'Sleet McKee' is just one of our gritters getting ready to treat all Sheffield priority gritting routes on higher ground from 2pm this afternoon.

“You can find all our winter info on our website here: https://sheffield.gov.uk/roads-pavements/winter-road-maintenance-and-gritting…@PeteMcKee @SheffCouncil“

Pete is one of Sheffield’s best-loved sons for his portrayal of life in the Steel City through his poignant, perceptive and affectionate pieces of art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cold temperatures are forecast in Sheffield over the next few hours, with lows of 2°C, real-feel 0°C forecast for this evening.

Tomorrow (Friday, December 20, 2024) is also set to feel, with temperatures of between 6°C and 9°C forecast, with the real feel temperature at the coldest part of the day forecast at 2°C.