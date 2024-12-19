Sleet McKee: Gritter named after Sheffield icon to make its debut today as temperatures expected to plummet
As the mercury in the thermometer heads towards zero, the season of gritters with funny names - such as Andy McFlurry, Keanu Freeze and Gritney Spears - is officially upon us.
Sheffield City Council is set to join the party today (Thursday, December 19, 2024), when its ‘Sleet McKee’ gritter - in tribute to one of the city’s most popular artists, Pete McKee - takes to the city’s streets for the very first time.
Announcing Sleet McKee’s maiden journey, the council’s Streets Ahead team posted on X: “With a cold night forecast 'Sleet McKee' is just one of our gritters getting ready to treat all Sheffield priority gritting routes on higher ground from 2pm this afternoon.
“You can find all our winter info on our website here: https://sheffield.gov.uk/roads-pavements/winter-road-maintenance-and-gritting…@PeteMcKee @SheffCouncil“
Pete is one of Sheffield’s best-loved sons for his portrayal of life in the Steel City through his poignant, perceptive and affectionate pieces of art.
Cold temperatures are forecast in Sheffield over the next few hours, with lows of 2°C, real-feel 0°C forecast for this evening.
Tomorrow (Friday, December 20, 2024) is also set to feel, with temperatures of between 6°C and 9°C forecast, with the real feel temperature at the coldest part of the day forecast at 2°C.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.