A 20-year-old man has been arrested after shopping bags and containers filled with drugs were found during a police raid.

Officers from Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team made the discovery after raiding a property in Dinnington, Rotherham, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

A police spokesperson explained: “After receiving no answer to knocks on the door, officers had to force entry to the property. Inside several shopping bags and containers filled with cannabis were found and seized.

“Large quantities of cash were also found after officers searched the address.

“A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.

“He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Call police on 101 to report a crime.

Always call 999 in an emergency.