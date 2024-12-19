Dinnington: Man arrested over shopping bags filled with drugs found during Rotherham police raid
Officers from Rotherham South Neighbourhood Policing Team made the discovery after raiding a property in Dinnington, Rotherham, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.
A police spokesperson explained: “After receiving no answer to knocks on the door, officers had to force entry to the property. Inside several shopping bags and containers filled with cannabis were found and seized.
“Large quantities of cash were also found after officers searched the address.
“A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply cannabis.
“He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”
