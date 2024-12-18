Watch as senior Sheffield cop urges public to be vigilant and report suspicious activity over Christmas

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 18th Dec 2024, 08:09 BST

A senior Sheffield police officer has urged people to be vigilant and report suspicious activity over the festive period, as officers patrol key locations across the city.

District Commander for Sheffield, Chief Superintendent Jamie Henderson issues his plea in a video message in which he discussed of South Yorkshire Police’s ‘Project Servator’.

The operation involves officers out and about at Christmas markets, shopping centres and event venues across South Yorkshire during the festive period.

Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity this festive period | Submit

The force says a huge part of the deployments is public engagement, and officers work closely with security staff and businesses to build a network of vigilance and identify anyone who may be planning or preparing to commit a criminal act.

Report concerns online or call police on 101. But if it’s an emergency, always call 999

