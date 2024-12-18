Watch as senior Sheffield cop urges public to be vigilant and report suspicious activity over Christmas
District Commander for Sheffield, Chief Superintendent Jamie Henderson issues his plea in a video message in which he discussed of South Yorkshire Police’s ‘Project Servator’.
The operation involves officers out and about at Christmas markets, shopping centres and event venues across South Yorkshire during the festive period.
The force says a huge part of the deployments is public engagement, and officers work closely with security staff and businesses to build a network of vigilance and identify anyone who may be planning or preparing to commit a criminal act.
Report concerns online or call police on 101. But if it’s an emergency, always call 999