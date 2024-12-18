Police investigating an incident in which a 64-year-old man was allegedly harassed in Sheffield have released these CCTV images of individuals who may be able to help with enquiries.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is alleged to have taken place on Station Road, Chapeltown, on the afternoon of November 24, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Releasing these CCTV images, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that at 1.30pm on 24 November on Station Road, a group of unknown men committed a public order offence by harassing a 64-year-old man.

Officers want to identify the men in these images, as they believe they can help with enquiries | Submit

“Officers want to identify the men in these images, as we believe they can help with enquiries.

“Two of the men are white with dark moustaches, one man is white and clean shaven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Met Office issue yellow warning of wind for Sheffield with gusts of up to 50-60mph predicted

“Do you recognise any of the men in these pictures, or recognise their bikes and know who the owners are?

“If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please quote investigation number 14/209586/24 when you get in touch.”

You can contact the force online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Read More Rivelin Valley Road: Man charged with causing death by dangerous driving after cyclist killed in Sheffield

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Always call 999 in an emergency.