Chapeltown: South Yorkshire Police release images of trio wanted over harassment claims
The incident is alleged to have taken place on Station Road, Chapeltown, on the afternoon of November 24, 2024.
Releasing these CCTV images, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that at 1.30pm on 24 November on Station Road, a group of unknown men committed a public order offence by harassing a 64-year-old man.
“Officers want to identify the men in these images, as we believe they can help with enquiries.
“Two of the men are white with dark moustaches, one man is white and clean shaven.
“Do you recognise any of the men in these pictures, or recognise their bikes and know who the owners are?
“If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101.
“Please quote investigation number 14/209586/24 when you get in touch.”
You can contact the force online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
Always call 999 in an emergency.