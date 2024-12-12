Granville Road: Police issue update following crash near to Sheffield school which led to partial closure
The collision took place on Granville Road earlier today (Thursday, December 12, 2024), and led to a partial closure of the road resulting in delays in the area.
South Yorkshire Police has now issued an update on the collision, following which a woman has been taken to hospital.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2.03pm today, we were called by the ambulance service to reports of a road traffic collision on Granville Road.
“It is reported that a grey Nissan Juke was involved in a collision with a parked white Renault Clio.
“A 46-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
“Granville Road was closed between City Road and Seven Hills School.
“The vehicles have since been recovered and the road has reopened.”
Traffic is currently queuing in the area following the closure, which was in place on Granville Road both ways from Stafford Road to B6071 Granville Street.
SYP has been contacted for further details.
More to follow.
