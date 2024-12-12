Traffic is building in a part of Sheffield city centre this afternoon, following an earlier crash which led to the closure of a busy road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place on Granville Road earlier today (Thursday, December 12, 2024), and led to a partial closure of the road resulting in delays in the area.

South Yorkshire Police has now issued an update on the collision, following which a woman has been taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Granville Road was closed between City Road and Seven Hills School following a crash earlier this afternoon (Thursday, December 12, 2024) | Google

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2.03pm today, we were called by the ambulance service to reports of a road traffic collision on Granville Road.

“It is reported that a grey Nissan Juke was involved in a collision with a parked white Renault Clio.

“A 46-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Granville Road was closed between City Road and Seven Hills School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The vehicles have since been recovered and the road has reopened.”

Traffic is currently queuing in the area following the closure, which was in place on Granville Road both ways from Stafford Road to B6071 Granville Street.

SYP has been contacted for further details.

More to follow.