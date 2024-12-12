Granville Road: Police issue update following crash near to Sheffield school which led to partial closure

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 12th Dec 2024, 15:44 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Traffic is building in a part of Sheffield city centre this afternoon, following an earlier crash which led to the closure of a busy road.

The collision took place on Granville Road earlier today (Thursday, December 12, 2024), and led to a partial closure of the road resulting in delays in the area.

South Yorkshire Police has now issued an update on the collision, following which a woman has been taken to hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Granville Road was closed between City Road and Seven Hills School following a crash earlier this afternoon (Thursday, December 12, 2024)placeholder image
Granville Road was closed between City Road and Seven Hills School following a crash earlier this afternoon (Thursday, December 12, 2024) | Google

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 2.03pm today, we were called by the ambulance service to reports of a road traffic collision on Granville Road.

“It is reported that a grey Nissan Juke was involved in a collision with a parked white Renault Clio.

“A 46-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Granville Road was closed between City Road and Seven Hills School.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The vehicles have since been recovered and the road has reopened.”

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Traffic is currently queuing in the area following the closure, which was in place on Granville Road both ways from Stafford Road to B6071 Granville Street.

SYP has been contacted for further details.

More to follow.

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice