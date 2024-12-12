A new court date has been set in the case of a man and woman from Sheffield who have pleaded guilty to charges relating to sexual intercourse with a dog named Charlie.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall

Paige Reaney, aged 33, pleaded guilty to having intercourse with a dog and to a second charge specifying four occasions of intercourse, at Sheffield Crown Court November 28, 2024. During the course of the same hearing, she denied one count of possession of extreme pornographic images of ‘intercourse or oral sex with an animal’.

Reaney’s co-accused, Graham Marshall, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting a female person to have sexual intercourse with a dog during a separate hearing at the same court on October 4, 2024.

Paige Reaney, aged 33, pleaded guilty to having intercourse with a dog and to a second charge specifying four occasions of intercourse, at Sheffield Crown Court on November 28, 2024. Reaney's co-accused, Graham Marshall, aged 38, of no fixed abode but previously of Grange Road, Beighton, pleaded guilty in a separate hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on October 3, 2024 to aiding and abetting Reaney to have intercourse with the dog

The case had been listed for a mention hearing at the same court today (Thursday, December 12, 2024), with Reaney’s attendance excused, but it was adjourned administratively.

A new date of Thursday, December 19, 2024 for the mention hearing has now been fixed, and Reaney will also not be required to attend that hearing.

A sentencing hearing date for the two defendants has not yet been set.

Marshall has also pleaded guilty to number of other charges, including one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, ‘namely regularly subjecting him to habitual sexual activity including ‘inappropriate physical handling of the dog’; and one count of failing to ensure the welfare of the dog in that he ‘failed to protect him from pain and suffering caused by habitual sexual activity’.

Marshall also admits one count of voyeurism, three counts of possessing extreme pornographic images relating to sexual acts involving a ‘dead/alive animal, along with seven counts of making indecent photographs/pseudo-photographs of children of Categories A, B and C.

He has pleaded not guilty to one count of making indecent photographs of children of Category C.

Both Marshall and Reaney, of Bowman Drive, Gleadless, were granted bail at the conclusion of their last hearings.

The incidents pertaining to the case span a three-year time frame, running between August 2019 and December 2022.

Prosecutors have previously confirmed that the dog involved in the case is a pug named Charlie.