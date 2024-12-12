A rioter who played a prominent role in ‘senseless violence’ and set fire to makeshift barricades during the Rotherham disorder has today been handed a ‘tough sentence’.

31-year-old Levi Fishlock was brought before Sheffield Crown Court today (Thursday, December 12, 2024) to be sentenced for charges of violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the widespread disorder at the Holiday Inn Express, Rotherham on August 4, 2024.

Fishlock pleaded guilty to the offences at an earlier hearing.

Describing Fishlock’s role in the disorder, a Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spokesperson said: “Fishlock played a prominent part in the violence. He was seen throwing bricks and paving slabs at the hotel windows and destroying fencing, setting fire to makeshift barricades outside the hotel and adding wood to a fire in a wheelie bin.

31-year-old Levi Fishlock was brought before Sheffield Crown Court today (Thursday, December 12, 2024) to be sentenced for charges of violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the widespread disorder at the Holiday Inn Express, Rotherham on August 4, 2024 | SYP/submit

“He was also witnessed, along with others, hurling rocks at police vehicles. One of these was tipped onto two wheels.”

The crowd had become increasingly unsettled during the morning and violent scenes began to escalate, leaving over fifty police officers injured, as well as a number of police dogs and horses.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, sentenced him to nine years’ imprisonment, with a five-year extended licence period, bringing his total sentence to one of 14 years.

Speaking after Fishlock was jailed, Chris Hartley, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The tough sentence imposed today should serve as a lesson for anyone considering taking part in this type of disorder in future.

“Fishlock played a prominent part in these shameful acts of senseless violence, which terrified the residents and staff of the hotel and caused significant amounts of physical damage.

“Highly experienced police officers described the disorder as the worst they had ever seen in their careers. The violence had left them in fear for their lives. Fifty police officers were injured.

“Our message is clear: we are continuing to secure convictions and push for the strongest possible sentences against anyone involved in the violent unrest over the summer.

“The CPS continues to work swiftly alongside partners in the criminal justice system to ensure criminals such as Fishlock face the full consequences of their actions.”

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, sentenced Fishlock to nine years’ imprisonment, with a five-year extended licence period, bringing his total sentence to one of 14 years | SYP

Many protesters armed themselves with weapons such as baseball bats and large lumps of wood which were used to hit and throw at officers. Protesters outside the hotel threw wheelie bins directly at the officers and at the hotel.

Fire exits were barricaded shut with wheelie bins and filled them with wood and other items, which were then set alight. Protesters attacked a wooden fence and threw the posts at officers.

The crowd systematically circled the hotel stretching police lines and threw rocks and boulders at the hotel, allowing some members of the crowd to gain access. Security staff and members of the public inside the hotel were told by police officers to hide in bedrooms and lock the doors to protect themselves.