The jury in the trial of a South Yorkshire Police officer accused of indecently assaulting a boy has been discharged, after failing to reach a verdict.

50-year-old Gary Scott, of Somin Court, Balby, Doncaster, had been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court since last month (November 2024), accused of three counts of indecently assaulting a boy, all of which he denied.

The jury in Mr Scott’s trial was discharged this afternoon (Wednesday, December 11, 2024), following six hours and 59 minutes of deliberating.

51-year-old Gary Scott, of Somin Court, Balby, Doncaster, was on trial at Sheffield Crown Court accused of three counts of indecently assaulting a boy, all of which he denied. The jury in Mr Scott’s trial was discharged this afternoon (Wednesday, December 11, 2024) | Scott Merrylees

Earlier this afternoon, Judge Sarah Wright told the jury she was, at that stage, able to accept a majority verdict upon which at least 10 of them were agreed.

The jury was brought back into court at around 3.30pm, at which time the foreperson confirmed a verdict had still not been reached.

Following further private discussion, the foreperson confirmed the jury did not believe it would be able to reach a verdict, should more time be given for deliberations.

Judge Wright subsequently discharged the jury, and thanked them for their public service.

Prosecutor, Nicola Quinney, confirmed the Crown Prosecution Service would be seeking a retrial, and a provisional date of February 9, 2026 was fixed.

Judge Wright granted Mr Scott bail until then.

The three counts of indecent assault Mr Scott is accused of cover multiple incidents alleged to have been carried out against a young boy in the early 2000s, before Mr Scott was a police officer.

Mr Scott, who holds the role of response officer in Rotherham, is currently suspended by South Yorkshire Police.