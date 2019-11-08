Graduation ceremonies in Rotherham cancelled on safety grounds after flooding
A graduation ceremonies in Rotherham has been cancelled on safety grounds today because of flooding.
University Centre Rotherham bosses have cancelled graduation ceremonies for safety reasons, with official advice from the police, Environment Agency and the local authority not to travel in the Rotherham area unless absolutely essential.
In a statement, the RNN Group, which runs University Centre Rotherham, said: “Many roads into the centre of Rotherham have been closed due to flooding and the train services are suspended.
“There are also more than 25 live flood warnings in Rotherham. Due to safety concerns and accessibility issues we cannot proceed.
“All RNN college campuses are also closed today to learners – Rotherham College Town Centre Campus, Dinnington Campus, North Notts College and Dearne Valley College– but are open to staff who can travel in safely.
“The RNN Group is very sorry for any inconvenience caused to graduates and their guests, our other guests and dignitaries, and for all other learners affected today.”
The ceremonies were due to have been held at Rotherham Minster with celebrations after at University Centre Rotherham on Doncaster Gate.
The ceremonies were due to include graduates from all RNN campuses including UCR, Rotherham College Town Centre Campus and Dinnington Campus, North Notts College and Dearne Valley College.