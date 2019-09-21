‘Do not approach’ warning issued for Sheffield man wanted over serious Barnsley assault
A Sheffield man is on the run over an assault in Barnsley which left a man with ‘significant injuries'.
By Dan Hayes
Saturday, 21st September 2019, 15:00 pm
Updated
Jermaine Richards, from Westfield, is wanted in connection with an incident which took place on Saturday, September 14 in which an 18-year-old man was badly hurt.
Richards, who is 27-years-old, is also wanted for breach of a court order.
Members of the public are advised not to approach him but to call 999 straight away.
If you have any other information as to his whereabouts, please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 236 of 14 September 2019.