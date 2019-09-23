84-year-old Sheffield man ‘left devastated’ as wife’s jewellery is stolen on day of her funeral
Jewellery which belonged to the late wife of an 84-year-old Sheffield man has been stolen while he attended her funeral.
Police say four hoodie-clad young people broke into the house the couple shared on Vicar Lane, Woodhouse, at some time between 2.50pm-3.10pm on Thursday, September 19.
The lounge and bedrooms were searched and jewelry, belonging to the man’s wife, was stolen.
Read More
The four suspects are then said to have left, climbing over the gate of the house and heading into the woods, just off Vicar Lane.
At this time, police don’t have any further description of the people involved.
PC Jane Marshall, investigating, said: “After what was an already extremely difficult day for the victim and his family, he has come home to be told that his home has been broken into, and his late wife’s jewelry stolen.
“The jewelry was of huge sentimental value and he has been left devastated by what has happened. I’d urge anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in that area on Thursday to contact us.
“I’m also keen to hear from anyone who may have been offered jewelry for sale since then.”
If you can help, please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 579 of 19 September 2019.