George Baldock: Billy Sharp and Dean Henderson among mourners at funeral of ex-Sheffield United star
Ex-England international and close friend Dele Alli was among the mourners at the service in his hometown of Milton Keynes yesterday (October 3), as were his former squad-mates from the Blades in Dean Henderson, Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie and boss Chris Wilder.
The England-born Greek national who played for both Panathinaikos and Sheffield United in his time - where he was known as ‘Starman’ to fans - was found unresponsive in the swimming pool of his Athens apartment on October 9.
He was just 31, and had been due to return to his hometown to celebrate his son Brody’s first birthday.
He left Sheffield United this summer after a seven year tenure to join the Greek team. Panathinaikos owner Giannis Alafouzos reportedly chartered a flight so his teammates could attend the sending off.
The service was held in private.
Dele Alli, one of Baldock’s closest friends from their time together at MK Dons, was among the first to publicly pay tribute following Baldock’s sudden passing.
Alli, who began his career alongside Baldock in the youth academy at MK Dons, shared an emotional tribute following his death. He wrote on Instagram: “No words I could type or pictures I could use would ever be enough. May your spirit, ambition, determination and humility live on through those who had the honour of knowing you! I love you brother and will miss you forever! My Thoughts, prayers and heart goes out to your family! Rest in peace balders.”
Dean Henderson, who spent two years with Baldock at Sheffield United, described him as “a great teammate, great player, and also a great family man.” Henderson joined other teammates in honouring Baldock and had paid tribute to him during a recent Nations League game.
Oli McBurnie, another close friend and former teammate, spoke of Baldock’s dedication to his loved ones, promising to help keep Baldock’s memory alive for Brody. “George loved his missus and his little boy so much. They’re the people in this that I really feel sorry for.
"I know how hard it’s been for me and some of the other boys who love him, but little Brody is going to grow up and never know what a top man his dad was. Me and the boys have said that it’s our duty to be part of his life and try to remind him at every opportunity how much of an amazing person his dad was."
Baldock was known as "Starman" to Sheffield United fans, who chanted the famous David Bowie song while adding his name. At a recent 2-0 by the Blades against Stoke, the closing minutes were played out to the found of fans and staff belting the song. A minute’s silence and other tributes were also held.
The former Sheffield United full-back leaves behind his son Brody and fiancée Annabel Dignam.