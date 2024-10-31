Friends, family and old teammates of former Sheffield United player George Baldock gathered to say farewell at the 31-year-old’s funeral yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-England international and close friend Dele Alli was among the mourners at the service in his hometown of Milton Keynes yesterday (October 3), as were his former squad-mates from the Blades in Dean Henderson, Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie and boss Chris Wilder.

Leeds, England, 18th October, 2024. Minutes silence for George Baldock during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis / Sportimage | Sportimage

The England-born Greek national who played for both Panathinaikos and Sheffield United in his time - where he was known as ‘Starman’ to fans - was found unresponsive in the swimming pool of his Athens apartment on October 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was just 31, and had been due to return to his hometown to celebrate his son Brody’s first birthday.

He left Sheffield United this summer after a seven year tenure to join the Greek team. Panathinaikos owner Giannis Alafouzos reportedly chartered a flight so his teammates could attend the sending off.

A commemorative match day programme with a picture in memory of George Baldock during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture by Simon Bellis. | Sportimage

The service was held in private.

Dele Alli, one of Baldock’s closest friends from their time together at MK Dons, was among the first to publicly pay tribute following Baldock’s sudden passing.

Dele Alli and Pete Winkelman pay tribute to George Baldock. | Getty Images

Alli, who began his career alongside Baldock in the youth academy at MK Dons, shared an emotional tribute following his death. He wrote on Instagram: “No words I could type or pictures I could use would ever be enough. May your spirit, ambition, determination and humility live on through those who had the honour of knowing you! I love you brother and will miss you forever! My Thoughts, prayers and heart goes out to your family! Rest in peace balders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Henderson, who spent two years with Baldock at Sheffield United, described him as “a great teammate, great player, and also a great family man.” Henderson joined other teammates in honouring Baldock and had paid tribute to him during a recent Nations League game.

Oli McBurnie, another close friend and former teammate, spoke of Baldock’s dedication to his loved ones, promising to help keep Baldock’s memory alive for Brody. “George loved his missus and his little boy so much. They’re the people in this that I really feel sorry for.

"I know how hard it’s been for me and some of the other boys who love him, but little Brody is going to grow up and never know what a top man his dad was. Me and the boys have said that it’s our duty to be part of his life and try to remind him at every opportunity how much of an amazing person his dad was."

Baldock was known as "Starman" to Sheffield United fans, who chanted the famous David Bowie song while adding his name. At a recent 2-0 by the Blades against Stoke, the closing minutes were played out to the found of fans and staff belting the song. A minute’s silence and other tributes were also held.

The former Sheffield United full-back leaves behind his son Brody and fiancée Annabel Dignam.