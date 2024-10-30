The funeral of former Blades player George Baldock will be held today after his tragic death earlier this month.

The England-born Greek national who played for both Panathinaikos and Sheffield United in his time was found unresponsive in the swimming pool of his Athens apartment on October 9. He was just 31, and had been due to return to his hometown to celebrate his son's first birthday.

A copy of a special tribute programme dedicated to George Baldock which sold out on the day and will now be reprinted. | Sportimage

Ahead of the full-back’s funeral today, Panathinaikos owner Giannis Alafouzos is reportedly arranging a chartered flight for Greek club, ensuring Baldock’s grieving teammates can attend and pay their respects.

Details of the funeral today have not been widely published, but it is expected to take place in his home town in Buckingham.

Panathinaikos fans paid tribute to George Baldock by holding his number up at a recent Milton Keynes Dons match. | SOOC/AFP via Getty Images

Alafouzos is not only supporting travel arrangements but is also reportedly exploring options to honour Baldock’s three-year contract, potentially providing continued financial support for his fiancée and young son. Sources close to Panathinaikos indicate this gesture is meant to offer stability to Baldock’s family during this difficult time.

Baldock joined Panathinaikos this summer after seven years with Sheffield United, where he made 219 appearances and contributed to two promotions to the Premier League in 2018-19 and 2022-23.

Baldock was known as "Starman" to Sheffield United fans, who chanted the David Bowie song while adding his name. At a recent 2-0 by the Blades against Stoke, the closing minutes were played out to the found of fans and staff belting the song. A minute’s silence and other tributes were also held.

Leeds, England, 18th October 2024. Minutes silence for George Baldock during the Sky Bet Championship match at Elland Road, Leeds. Picture credit should read: Simon Bellis / Sportimage | Sportimage

His influence extended internationally, where he earned 12 caps for Greece, debuting against Northern Ireland in 2022. In tribute, Panathinaikos players held up his the number off the back of his 32 jersey during a recent 2-1 victory against Milton Keynes Dons.

Baldock’s family shared a heartfelt tribute: "George, you were the most special father, fiance, son, brother, uncle, friend, team-mate and person. Your enthusiasm and infectious personality brought so much love to those that were fortunate enough to know you and those that adored you from the stands.

"We will forever cherish the special memories we have of you and you will continue to live on in your beautiful son. You were due to fly home today for us to celebrate his first birthday together, but instead we mourn your loss.

"As a family it has been incredibly touching, but equally so very difficult to read the huge number of tributes written by those that knew George and from those whose life he touched."

The former Sheffield United full-back left behind his son Brody and fiancée Annabel Dignam.

Former Blades teammate Zak Brunt posted online: “Absolutely gutting hearing the news tonight. An unbelievable guy who helped me when he didn’t have to. The best pro to idolise and a better person. My thoughts and love are with his family. RIP Starman.”