Sheffield United striker targeted with sick chants by Stoke City fans after getting off mark for Blades against former club

Sheffield United will offer all the support needed to striker Tyrese Campbell after the striker was subjected to vile chants about his late father during Saturday’s victory over his former club Stoke City. The forward joined the Blades in the summer from Stoke and scored his first goal in United colours against his former club.

The 24-year-old was booed and barracked by opposition fans throughout the game, aiming a part of his celebration in their direction after squeezing a shot under Viktor Johansson to double the Blades’ lead on their way to a welcome 2-0 victory. But while that all seemed part of the pantomime of a player facing his former club, it later emerged that a minority of Stoke’s support had chanted about Campbell’s late father Kevin, who passed away in the summer at just 54 years old.

A number of Stoke supporters condemned the singing on social media and the club responded with a strong statement yesterday, describing themselves as “appalled to have received reports of sickening and unacceptable chanting by a small minority of supporters at Saturday’s fixture at Bramall Lane.”

“The club has a zero-tolerance approach to tragedy chanting,” the statement continued, “and strongly condemns the abhorrent actions of the individuals involved. Any evidence brought to the attention of the club that implicates individuals in such behaviour will be acted upon without hesitation and the police will also be informed.

“Supporters who see or hear any incidents of criminal, discriminatory, unacceptable or anti-social behaviour are implored to report it ... the club will continue to work with fellow clubs, police forces and all relevant authorities to identify perpetrators of illegal actions and to ensure that matchdays are safe, welcoming and enjoyable for all.”

Although United declined to comment, it is understood that Campbell will be offered any support he needs over the incident as the club look to bounce back from a tough few weeks both on and off the pitch. Victory over Stoke was a welcome response to back-to-back defeats at Leeds and Middlesbrough, while also paying the perfect tribute to late defender George Baldock after his tragic death earlier this month at the age of just 31.