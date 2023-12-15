"I'm still getting double vision on some long pots so to compete like I have done has blown my expectations"

A snooker star has bounced back from being brutally attacked in his wheelchair in Sheffield to conquer the world.

Gary Swift with his gold medal at the World Abilitysport Games in Thailand

Gary Swift was punched in the face on his way home from the Fox pub in Beighton, Sheffield, in September 2022, leaving him with a broken jaw and eye socket. His attacker was never found by police.

Just over a year later, the 52-year-old, who lives in Beighton and attends the Stephen Harrison Academy in Attercliffe, still suffers from numbness and double vision.

But that didn't stop him bouncing back in style to win the World Abilitysport Games held in Thailand.

He more than repaid the faith shown in him by supporters who had helped fund the £1,500 cost of his flights and other expenses, with World Disability Billiards and Snooker footing the bill for accommodation.

Gary Swift in hospital after being attacked in Sheffield in September 2022.

Gary told The Star: "It was amazing getting the gold medal with the national anthem playing in front of a full arena. The atmosphere was special.

"Going into it I felt under a lot of pressure because so many people had donated and sent well wishes. Everyone was amazing donating to get me there and I'm so glad I could bring back the gold medal for them.

"I'm still getting double vision on some long pots so to compete like I have done has blown my expectations."

Gary won his semi-final 3-0 against a player who had beaten him in the group stage before triumphing 3-1 in the final against Belgium's Kurt Deklerck, a cueman he described as 'probably the best wheelchair player in the world'.