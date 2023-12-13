Arctic Monkeys Sheffield: New accolode for band which turned 21 this year as hit song proves just as popular a decade on
and live on Freeview channel 276
The group, which emerged from humble High Green and went on to take the music world by storm has picked up a new accolade which shows they are very much in tune with members of the younger generation.
In data released by Spotify, Arctic Monkeys’ “I Wanna Be Yours” came second only to “Kill Bill” by SZA in a list of the top global songs listened to by the so-called Gen Z (people born around 1997 to 2012.)
The song was on their 2013 album AM, which attracted rave reviews a decade ago.
And it came ahead of the likes of Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” and “As It Was” by Harry Styles.
Which proves that there is no song like an old song, even with the kids of today.
The entertainment website dexerto.com says TikTok users had a lot to do with its modern success.
“Due to a TikTok trend, users swarmed around the song, from performing covers and sharing favorite lyrics to soundtracking movie scenes. There are nearly 300,000 videos using the sound,” said the website.
“With more than 1.6 billion streams, the song appears on one of Spotify’s year-end lists.”
And it doesn't stop there.
Spotify's streaming service - in announcing its annual 'Wrapped' lists of most listened to songs and artists for 2023 - show how strong the loyalty remains to band members Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley, who are heading towards their 40s.
The former Stocksbridge High and Barnsley College students, who used to be regulars at the Frog & Parrot pub on Division Street, are now the most-streamed domestic act for Spotify’s British users, ahead of Ed Sheeran.
That's a heck of an achivement for performers credited as one of the first bands to exploit the internet - they made good use of social media platform MySpace at the time.
And the winners are:
Most streamed artists in the UK:
Taylor Swift
Drake
The Weeknd
Arctic Monkeys
Ed Sheeran
Most streamed albums in the UK:
Midnights - Taylor Swift
SOS - SZA
Harry’s House - Harry Styles
AM - Arctic Monkeys
Lover - Taylor Swift.
Sky Arts recently placed Arctic Monkeys’ ‘Do I Wanna Know’ in the top 40 of the UK’s favourite guitar riffs too.
The lads always stay in touch with their roots, they recently donated a drum skin, plectrum and a set list from their Hillsborough Park gig to raise funds for Meersbrook Bank Primary School.
Sadly, not everYbody is a fan.
When the lads played at Norwich City's Carrow Road ground on June 7, complaints of “loud noise” were registered with the local licensing authority.