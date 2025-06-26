A fundraiser for a little girl whose mum, dad and brother were all killed in a horror crash has topped £22,000 in a matter of days.

Dad Andy Moore and mum Swala Harding, along with their 14-year-old son, Sebastian Moore, died in the single-vehicle collision on May 30.

Andrew Moore, 46, Swala Harling, 47, and Sebastian Moore, 14, were killed when their BMW left the northbound carriageway of the M5 on May 30 | GoFundMe

The family was travelling back to Derbyshire from a holiday in Cornwall before the crash on the M5 near Junction 14.

Now, a fundraising page to fund their funeral and support their beloved eight-year-old who “miraculously” survived the incident has raised over £22,000 in just a few days.

The GoFundMe page was launched on June 21 by family friend Richard Hardy, and more than £5,000 has been donated in the past 24 hours alone.

Dozens of well wishers have donated hundreds of pounds at a time, including a £1,000 contribution by Chesterfield based SDL Car Parts, and a £144 gift from Ashfield Rugby Club.

The page reads: “On May 30, our dear friends Andy, Swala and their 14-year-old son Sebastian tragically passed away having been involved in a car accident whilst travelling back from a family holiday in Cornwall.

“Andy & Swala’s daughter is doing well in her recovery but it will undoubtedly be a long and hard road back to full health, both physically and mentally. To help their lovely little girl adapt to her new future and help contribute towards the cost of her parents and brother's funeral, we're asking if people would help us raise some money to make her life that little bit easier.”