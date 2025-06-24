A young girl from Chesterfield was the only survivor of a tragic motorway crash that claimed the lives of her mum, dad and teenage brother.

Dad Andy Moore and mum Swala Harding, along with their 14-year-old son, Sebastian Moore, died in a single-vehicle collision on May 30.

The family was travelling back to Derbyshire from a holiday in Cornwall before the crash on the M5 near Junction 14.

Now, a fundraising page in their memory has shared how their beloved eight-year-old daughter, who has not been named, “miraculously” survived the incident with serious but not life threatening injuries.

The GoFundMe page to support the little girl in her recovery has raised over £16,000 since its launch on June 21.

The page, launched by family friend Richard Hardy, reads: “On May 30, our dear friends Andy, Swala and their 14-year-old son Sebastian tragically passed away having been involved in a car accident whilst travelling back from a family holiday in Cornwall.

A tribute by Chesterfield Panthers RUFC praised Andy as "warm, supportive and easy to talk to" and Sebastian as a "kind, calm and friendly young man," and wrote it was "clear how much love and warmth Swala brought to her family." | Moore Family

“Andy & Swala’s daughter is doing well in her recovery but it will undoubtedly be a long and hard road back to full health, both physically and mentally. To help their lovely little girl adapt to her new future and help contribute towards the cost of her parents and brother's funeral, we're asking if people would help us raise some money to make her life that little bit easier.”

Young Sebastian played rugby for Chesterfield Panthers RUFC’s U15s squad. In a heartfelt tribute to their official Facebook page on June 22, the club said the 14-year-old was “respected by teammates, coaches and parents alike.”

The post reads: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share the devastating news of the tragic passing of three much-loved members of our Panthers family.

“Seb was a kind, calm and friendly young man, always willing to listen, always with a smile, and always giving his best for the team.”

The club also paid tribute to Andy and Swala, writing: “Andy’s presence on the sidelines and around the club was just as valued - warm, supportive and easy to talk to. He was a lovely man and a true gentleman who, like his son, became part of our club in the most natural and meaningful way.

“Swala’s passing is equally heartbreaking. Though not as closely involved at the club, it is clear how much love and warmth she brought to her family, and how deeply missed she will be by those who knew her.”

Seb’s former club, Tupton Rugby Union Football Club, also posted a tribute and linked members to the fundraiser.