10-year-old girl fundraiser tackles biggest challenge yet - a 100-mile Peak District trek for MS

By Ciara Healy
Published 18th Jun 2025, 17:20 BST
An inspirational 10-year-old from Rotherham is raising money for MS, after collecting £2,000 worth of donations for dementia last year.

Darcie Buxton from Rotherham is proving that youth is no barrier when it comes to making a difference.

Her journey into charity work began at the age of seven when she joined Brownies during the summer of 2022.

Darcie on her first of many walks in the Peaks, last weekend.placeholder image
Darcie on her first of many walks in the Peaks, last weekend. | Contributed

Inspired by the badges she could earn and the sense of community encouraged by Girlguiding, Darcie completed her fundraising badge and she hasn’t stopped since.

Her first act of kindness came in the form of handmade bracelets sold to raise money for Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

Soon after, she met a young girl who had lost her hair due to cancer.

Deeply moved, Darcie immediately decided to donate 12 inches of her own hair to the Little Princess Trust, helping provide wigs for children going through similar experiences.

Then, tragedy struck closer to home - a young girl in the local area passed away due to the lack of access to a defibrillator.

Determined to do something about it, Darcie raised funds once again, contributing to life-saving equipment being made available in her community.

Her most recent project in 2024 saw her walking 500,000 steps to raise over £2,000 for Dementia UK, after watching so many people struggle with the disease.

Now, this summer, Darcie is taking on her most ambitious challenge yet - trekking 100 miles through the Peak District to raise money for the MS Society Rotherham and Sheffield Support Group.

The cause is close to her heart, as a beloved family friend, affectionately known as “auntie,” has been living with MS for the past eight years.

This local support group is entirely self-funded, offering services such as fitness classes to help those with the condition stay connected.

Mum Marie says the support from the local community has been overwhelming.

“We set up the JustGiving page in the afternoon, and by the time we were going to bed, it had hit £600,” she recalled.

“Darcie loves it, she is always checking the page to see how many donations she’s received.”

The momentum only grew from there, with funds now sitting at £842.

In the message on the page, Darcie writes: “I’ve chosen this cause because people living with Multiple Sclerosis face daily challenges far harder than any hill I’ll climb.

“The MS support group helps make life a little easier for them, offering friendship, practical advice and a caring community.

“I want to do something meaningful to show them they’re not alone.”

Marie explains what motivates her daughter: “She looks around and sees what the community needs, and that’s what inspires her to act.

She says Darcie loves being outside, dancing, playing football but it’s giving back that really gives her a boost: “It gives her a sense of purpose and makes her feel good.”

Her positive influence is spreading, too.

Darcie’s grassroots football teammates have been so inspired by her efforts that they are planning to join in walks and donate.

They have also even begun planning their own community projects for next year.

Marie says this is what is really important - inspiring others to do good for the community too.

Marie added: “She does her own research and really pays attention to the world around her.

“We’re incredibly proud of her, but more importantly, she’s inspiring other young people to take action.”

To support Darcie’s latest challenge for the MS Society Rotherham and Sheffield Support Group, visit her JustGiving page.

