The end of term is getting closer, and while lots of students and teachers have their minds on the summer holidays, it’s a great time to plan ahead for the new academic year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the community fundraising manager at Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, I work with lots of schools, and I’m always delighted to see how much the pupils gain from fundraising.

Fundraising can help students to foster a sense of pride, unity and shared purpose. It can also help children develop confidence, empathy, and a sense of social responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By supporting a charity, students have the chance to be creative while developing project management, teamwork, and communication skills that will help them now and throughout their lives.

Pupils at Thurgoland CE Primary school sold crafts to fellow students to raise money for Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity

Fundraising is also a really great thing for the whole school community. By supporting Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity your school can positively impact your Ofsted evaluation through the provision of opportunities for students to develop essential life skills. In 2023, our long-time supporters, Penistone Grammar School, received commendation for their charity work in their Ofsted inspection.

It’s a great time to consider what the next school year will look like, whether you’re a teacher or a parent. The charity has just announced the Pride of Yorkshire sculpture trail, with 150 large, and 150 small, lions coming to the streets of Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham, and Doncaster in the summer of 2026. We are looking for 150 schools and community groups to adopt a lion cub and be part of the trail. Each school will be able to decorate their cub, and it will be returned to them after the trail is over.

This is a great opportunity to help children and young people to get inspired and be part of something big, so why not get your child’s school on board?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re a teacher or a member of staff at a school, we are also launching a brand-new school’s network that we would love for you to join. The network is for anyone working in primary or secondary education with a passion for Sheffield Children’s, and there’s no need to fundraise to join.

You will gain access to exclusive events, competitions, and fundraising support for your school. We will be hosting a launch event at Pina, and you can find out more about that on our website.

Many students in the region have used Sheffield Children’s at some point in their childhood. Your school can help to change the lives of children like them.

Visit sheffieldchildrens.org/schools to find out more.