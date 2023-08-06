News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield pubs: 11 of the best pubs in the city for food - according to TripAdvisor reviews

Sheffield has a wide array of fantastic food pubs.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 6th Aug 2023, 16:08 BST

Whether you are after a decadent burger or a tasty Thai curry, Sheffieldpubs have got you covered.

Through reviews posted on TripAdvisor, Sheffield punters have given their verdict on the best pubs in the city for food.

Here are the top 11 food pubs in Sheffield, all of which have a rating of 4 out of 5 or higher.

Pictured are some of the 11 best pubs in Sheffield for food

1. Pictured are some of the 11 best pubs in Sheffield for food

Pictured are some of the 11 best pubs in Sheffield for food

The popular food pub tops our list, and has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 on TripAdvisor. Reviewer Whitebeard666 said: "Popped in for a few beers and food on the 19th of june,Staff very attentive and polite throughout visit and food was quick to arrive and portions where good and food tasty,very nice atmosphere and a small band playing outside added to enjoyment. Well worth a visit."

2. The Head of Steam, 103-107 Norfolk Street, Sheffield city centre, S1 2JE

The second most popular pub in Sheffield for food is The Bessemer, with a rating of 4 out of 5. Harold1356 said on TripAdvisor: "Five stars just aren't enough to rate SA Pub and its incredible host, Callum. The ambiance was perfect for a laid-back evening, and Callum's charisma added a special touch to our dining experience. The staff was attentive, and the food exceeded our expectations. Callum's passion for his pub shines through, and it truly makes all the difference. Highly recommended."

3. The Bessemer, 58 Leopold Street The Fountain Precinct, Sheffield city centre, S1 2GZ

3rd on our list is OHM Sheffield, which specialises in 'up-market street food'. It has a rating of 4.5 out of 5. TripAdvisor reviewer, RumeBower said: "If you fancy a Thai then this is the place. Ordered a red Thai curry with fish bites as starters. Delicious! There are other food courts available and drinks are lovely too. My mocktail was perfect."

4. OHM Sheffield, Unit 14 The Plaza 8 Fitzwilliam Street, Sheffield city centre, S1 4JB

