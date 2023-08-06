News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 18 photos showing lost shops, pubs and cinemas of city centre in the 1980s and 90s

These photos show how much Sheffield city centre has changed over the years.

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 6th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Sheffield city centre is undergoing a huge transformation, with new shops, food halls and other businesses set to open.

This retro photo gallery shows some of the shops, pubs and cinemas which have disappeared from the city centre over the years. All the pictures featured were taken during the 1980s and 90s on streets including The Moor, Fargate, Division Street and Barker's Pool.

Department stores like Cole Brothers, House of Fraser and British Home Stores are among the lost shops from that era, while the Gaumont cinema is another notable casualty. Punters have also had to bid a sad farewell to pubs including the Matilda Tavern, the Yorkshire Grey and the Yorkshireman's Arms since these photos were taken.

All the images are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

GT Sports, on Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre, showing Huddersfield and Bradford Building Society (right), in January 1982. Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

1. GT Sports

Castle Market, in Sheffield city centre, in March 1993. Photo: Picture Sheffield

2. Castle Market

The Matilda Tavern, on Matilda Street, Sheffield city centre, pictured in October 1987. Named after William the Conqueror's wife, Matilda of Flanders, it was built as a coaching house in 1840. Photo: Picture Sheffield

3. Matilda Tavern

Sheaf Market, viewed from Exchange Place, in Sheffield city centre, in May 1995. Photo: Picture Sheffield

4. Sheaf Market

