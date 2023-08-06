These photos show how much Sheffield city centre has changed over the years.

Sheffield city centre is undergoing a huge transformation, with new shops, food halls and other businesses set to open.

This retro photo gallery shows some of the shops, pubs and cinemas which have disappeared from the city centre over the years. All the pictures featured were taken during the 1980s and 90s on streets including The Moor, Fargate, Division Street and Barker's Pool.

Department stores like Cole Brothers, House of Fraser and British Home Stores are among the lost shops from that era, while the Gaumont cinema is another notable casualty. Punters have also had to bid a sad farewell to pubs including the Matilda Tavern, the Yorkshire Grey and the Yorkshireman's Arms since these photos were taken.

All the images are shared courtesy of Picture Sheffield.

GT Sports GT Sports, on Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre, showing Huddersfield and Bradford Building Society (right), in January 1982.

Castle Market Castle Market, in Sheffield city centre, in March 1993.

The Matilda Tavern The Matilda Tavern, on Matilda Street, Sheffield city centre, pictured in October 1987. Named after William the Conqueror's wife, Matilda of Flanders, it was built as a coaching house in 1840.

Sheaf Market Sheaf Market, viewed from Exchange Place, in Sheffield city centre, in May 1995.

