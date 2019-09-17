Teenage boys arrested over stabbing on Sheffield estate

Two teenage boys have been arrested over a stabbing in Sheffield which left a teenager needing surgery.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 17th September 2019

An 18-year-old was attacked in Shiregreen on Thursday night as he was saying goodbye to friends ahead of a planned move to university the following day.

But instead, he was left needing surgery after being stabbed twice in his upper arm.

He also suffered cuts and bruises to his head and face during the attack, in which his mobile phone was stolen.

South Yorkshire Police said two boys, aged 15 and 16, were arrested over the incident, which happened in the Bellhouse Road area.

They have since been bailed as police enquiries continue.

The incident is being treated as a targeted attack, following an earlier dispute.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The victim suffered two stab wounds around his upper arm area.

“One of these was significant and required an operation. The victim also had cuts and bruises to his head and face.“Two teenagers aged 16 and 15 have been arrested and released on police bail in connection with the incident.“The suspects and victim are known to each other, and it appears there was a dispute prior to the assault. “The victim’s phone was stolen during the incident, although this does not appear to be the original motive for the attack.”

The stabbing was one of four in Sheffield over two days last week.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.