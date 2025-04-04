Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A young footballer from Killamarsh was left stunned when England women's national team defender and Chelsea captain, Millie Bright, responded to her heartfelt letter.

Holly Davis, aged 13, had written to Bright expressing her admiration for the star, who, like Holly, grew up playing for Killamarsh Dynamos and went on to become an international footballer.

She never expected Bright to share her letter with thousands of followers on social media.

"I had no idea she would post it, and when I saw my handwriting on the video, I was completely shocked! It felt absolutely amazing," Holly said.

Holly receiving player of the match recently for Killamarsh | Ryan Davis

In her letter, Holly wrote:

"Dear Millie, you are my inspiration because you show that hard work can take you to amazing places. Watching you captain Chelsea and play for England proves that girls can be incredible in football, just like the boys. I love playing at the Millie Bright pitch because it feels special to play on a ground named after someone I look up to. Knowing that you are helping young players like me is also motivating—it makes me want to follow in your footsteps and maybe one day inspire others too. Your journey from Killamarsh to England makes me proud to come from the same place that you do."

Bright’s recognition was a huge moment for Holly, who has been playing football since she was six.

She has football in her veins, with her aunt being Kerry Davis, the first black woman to play for England women's national team.

Despite being the only girl in her team at Killamarsh Dynamos, Holly has never let that hold her back. She also plays for Handsworth Girls FC, where she competes against older players due to her skill level.

"I’ve never had anyone say it to my face, but you always see people online saying girls should stay out of football and stick to dance instead. I’ve never let that stop me. Seeing players like Millie shows me that there is a place for me in the sport."

Her father, Ryan Davis, recalls how Holly first got into football.

"She was dragged along to watch her brother play, and then one day, when she was old enough, she said, 'Hold on, I want to play.' From there, she joined the Killamarsh Dynamos and never looked back."

As Holly has progressed, she has faced challenges.

"As she’s gotten older, it’s become more difficult for her as a girl," Ryan explained.

"I remember one match where the opposing coach initially told their players to mark Holly just because she was the only girl, but then, when they saw how skilled she was as a defender, they gave up on that plan. That was actually nice to see."

Millie Bright at an England training session | Getty Images

Holly has dreams of being a professional footballer, while also hoping to inspire others, just as she has been inspired.

"My ultimate goal is, of course, to go pro, but I’d also love to help other young players, like me, as a coach—especially girls, because I understand the struggles women face in football," said Holly.

She continues to work hard, traveling across the country to compete in national tournaments.

Today, she will be at the ESF Football’s National Tournament in Butlins, ready to make her mark on the pitch once again.

With talent, determination, and the support of inspirational role models like Millie Bright, Holly Davis is certainly one to watch for the future.

