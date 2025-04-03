Sheffield Wednesday's last chance at success lies with ending home discomfort

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Biggs on Sheffield Wednesday's home record which should really be a lot better than the league table shows

On the field is the only place to take any measure of pride in Sheffield Wednesday right now - in players who, as this was written, were waiting to be paid.

Can they represent a route to salvation that stretches beyond the season itself? It’s a desperate hope at a desperate time.

This column would be repeating itself times over if it said more on this, so for now let’s keep the focus on the field while we can - ahead of a big game this weekend.

Funny thing - if you can call it that - about Wednesday’s horrible home form. Can anyone remember any truly horrible performances at Hillsborough this season? Me neither. Maybe apart from the 6-2 crash to Watford in early November and, in truth, that was a bit of a freak not reflecting the game as a whole.

I only ask because, for all that Wednesday are second bottom in the Championship on their own patch, they still incredibly have a chance of making the top six. And turning the tables on this anomaly IS that chance - with four of their last seven matches at Hillsborough and all winnable from the viewpoint of the actual overall table.

Hull, Oxford, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth. Say it quickly and 12 points from that lot bites heavily into the five points currently separating the Owls from the play-offs.

Hull City are Sheffield Wednesday’s next opponents at Hillsborough | Getty Images

Incidentally, Saturday’s visitors are the only team keeping Wednesday from the bottom of the home chart. Relegation-threatened Hull are top half in the away table, 10th to the Owls’ fourth.

Crazy, isn’t it? Make sense of it if you can. But, flying in the face of all apparent logic, I can’t see any reason why Danny Rohl’s side can’t upturn what follows below.

Played 19, won 5, drawn 7, lost 7. That’s the home form. No win since Derby on New Year’s Day, seven games back.

For all that the evidence of your eyes, mine certainly, suggests that Wednesday should have been in double figures for home wins in performance terms, the record begs to differ.

We all know that difference amounts to momentary events in both boxes.

Now I’m not here to say the table lies or to suggest Wednesday are a top six team. But, with such an unexpected opportunity ahead, who can say with certainty that a continued run of decent home displays won’t bring some tangible reward?

Support is unstinting. The pressure’s off in many ways because even the most demanding fan will rate mid-table a success rather than a failure. All to gain, nothing to lose. Not a bad place to be for keeping the season well and truly alive.

Such a pity there has to be another change-or-go message to the owner mixed in with this - but that call from many supporters over the running of the club is both inevitable and far louder than anything said on this page. But I’m convinced the players and staff will play for pride in themselves and the club come what may.