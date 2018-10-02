First picture from scene of major incident in Sheffield suburb

A huge area of grassland is taped off and under police guard in a Sheffield suburb this morning.

CRIME: Thieves steal 14 cars from Sheffield garage in overnight raid



The cordon takes in an area of land at the junction of Station Road and Moss Way in Mosborough.

A large area of land is taped off in Mosborough this morning

APPEAL: Woman critically injured in collision with car in Sheffield

Officers are guarding the scene.

READ MORE: Funeral to be held for young man stabbed to death in Sheffield

Police sniffer dogs are reported to have been deployed to the scene and police officers have been spotted searching the land.

Police officers remain in Mosborough this morning

Details on the nature of the incident under investigation have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

More to follow.