Woman critically injured in collision with car in Sheffield 

A woman hit by a car as she crossed a road in Sheffield is in hospital in a critical condition this morning.

The 79-year-old was crossing Sheffield Road, Woodhouse, yesterday morning when she was struck by a car.

Passers-by and staff from Woodhouse Health Centre and the local pharmacy raced to her aid until paramedics arrived and took her to hospital.

The road was closed for a number of hours while enquiries were carried out at the scene as investigators looked into the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision just after 8.05am and found that a silver Toyota Aygo had struck the elderly pedestrian outside Woodhouse Health Centre, close to the junction with Tannery Street.



The Toyota driver was unharmed.



Police officers want to hear from witnesses, anyone who saw the Toyota just before the collision or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.



Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 135 of October 1.