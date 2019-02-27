Have your say

Firefighters were sent to a house in Sheffield this morning following an explosion believed to have been sparked by a cat.

Crews called to Ecclesfield Road, Shiregreen, at 5.15am discovered that an aerosol can had exploded in the kitchen – blowing out a window.

Ecclesfield Road, Shiregreen

They found that the hob was on and items left close by had caught fire.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the family cat in the house ‘is thought to have knocked the hob on, which then set fire to items on top of the hob and ignited an aerosol can, which exploded and blew the kitchen window out’.

A South Yorkshire police officer passing at the time raised the alarm and helped rescue the occupants.

A fire service spokesman said: “Thankfully no one was injured.”

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at 5.15am.

