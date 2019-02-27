Two men re-arrested over a murder in Sheffield have been released from police custody under investigation.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and an 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm as part of the police probe into the fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Fahim Hersi at Valley Centertainment last September.

Fahim Hersi was stabbed to death

South Yorkshire Police said the men were arrested yesterday for a second time following the emergence of new evidence.

Fahim, from Broomhall, died after he was stabbed during a fight outside Cineworld when two groups of friends clashed.

He was knifed in his chest and was taken to hospital but medics were unable to save him.

Another man was also stabbed during the incident but survived.

A total of nine arrests have been made so far as part of the murder investigation but nobody has yet been charged.

Five people have been released with no further action to be taken and four have been released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 950 of September 21.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.