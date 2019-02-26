Have your say

A woman was sexually assaulted in her bed by a man who sneaked into her home as she slept.

The woman, who was assaulted in her home in the Neepsend area of the city at around 11pm last Friday, woke up during the attack and ran downstairs to escape.

A woman was sexually assaulted in her bed in Sheffield (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Her attacker was white, aged between 17 and 21 years old and around 5ft 7ins tall.

He had short, mousy, cropped hair and was wearing a black hoodie and black bottoms.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 976 of February 22.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.