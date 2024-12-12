A firearms officer with South Yorkshire Police has been given a written warning, over an allegation he fell asleep while in possession of two loaded guns.

The allegation, made against Police Constable Samad Sagir, was found to be proven at the conclusion of a South Yorkshire Police misconduct hearing, which ran between December 2 and December 5, 2024.

Documents published by South Yorkshire Police, which detail the findings of the hearing’s panel, state that PC Sagir was consequently issued with a written warning.

In the same hearing, PC Sagir also faced allegations that he behaved in an inappropriate and/or sexually harassing way towards two officers. The panel found that alleged conduct had not been proven, however.

Details of incident in which PC Sagir fell asleep while in possession of loaded guns

Outlining the firearms misconduct, which took place on January 12, 2022, the documents state: “The officer was a firearms officer. He was on duty with another firearms officer.

“They were deployed to the Woodlands area and arrived at about 4am in the morning. They armed themselves and searched the area. They were then deployed to the Stainforth area.

“While on route the officer fell asleep in the passenger seat. He was still armed. He woke when a message came over the radio. He was only asleep for about a minute.”

PC Sagir was armed with a loaded Heckler and Koch G36 Carbine and a loaded Glock 17 Self Loading Pistol at the time of the incident.

The documents state that PC Sagir had previously fallen asleep on two different training days.

When asked about the incident, PC Sagir mentioned that his young daughter had been struggling to sleep.

“He recognised that he should not fall asleep on duty and should not attend for duty if he was not fit to do so. He had felt fit enough to attend for duty on that day. He said he would not allow it to happen again.

“The safety mechanism was on the weapon when he fell asleep and there was no possibility of either weapon being discharged accidentally,” the documents state.

When reaching their conclusions, the panel acknowledged that ‘the public would rightly be concerned if they knew that a police firearms officer had fallen asleep while on duty’.

They found that the concern would be ‘limited,’ however, because ‘he was in a police vehicle at the time and there was no risk to the public by his action.

“His actions would affect public confidence in the force but to a limited extent given the circumstances,” the panel said.

Noting PC Sagir’s mitigation, the panel found his conduct was ‘unintentional’ and that he fell asleep ‘temporarily for a brief period of time while he was a passenger in the vehicle’

Furthermore, they noted there was ‘no consequence of his action’; that he readily acknowledges his error, has admitted the allegations and has ‘shown remorse for his conduct and genuine insight’.

Unproven allegations of inappropriate conduct and sexually harassing behaviour

The documents also outline the unproven allegations made against PC Sagir in relation to inappropriate conduct and/ or sexually harassing behaviour towards two officers, referred to as PC A and PC B.

They claim PC Sagir continued to behave in an inappropriate way towards female colleagues, despite having been instructed to cease such behaviours by other colleagues.

The behaviour detailed in the allegations relating to PC A, is as follows:

‘Liked’ PC A Instagram posts since she added you in September 2021, leading her to remove you from her Instagram account; Made a further friend request on Instagram to PC A ; In November 2022, ‘Liked’ a months’ worth of Instagram posts of PC A once accepted on her account again; In November 2022, tried to contact PC A on the dating site ‘Hinge’; In November 2022, approached PC A, within the confines of a small kitchen at Snig Hill police station, and made reference to the attempted contact on the dating site ‘Hinge’ by referring to a ‘cheeky message’, grinning and winking at PC A; and In December 2022, tried to add PC A on Facebook

In relation to the allegations relating to PC A, the panel made the following observations in the documents published by the force: “It is clear that PC A was uncomfortable with the conduct of the officer as she made clear in her evidence.

“She did not intend to show any interest in him and did not consider that she had done so or that anyone would reasonably have interpreted her actions in this way. The officer clearly did. He has apologised for interpreting her actions wrongly and for making her feel uncomfortable.

“PC A’s view on the officer’s conduct is relevant. Although she said she felt uncomfortable and awkward, she also said in her statement that ‘these incidents would seem innocent if they had happened over a long period of time’.

“In her oral evidence she accepted that she would not have personally reported his conduct as she was not aware it had crossed the threshold for misconduct and at the time she didn’t think it was misconduct.”

Explaining their reasoning for finding the allegations were not proven in respect of PC A, the panel said: “It is not unusual for relationships to occur between colleagues in the workplace and police officers are no different. It is fairly commonplace for officers in police forces to have relationships with other officers.

“There is nothing to restrict them from doing so and there is nothing wrong in doing so.

“In order for there to be any relationship one party has to initiate the relationship and take the first steps. There is no set criteria to follow to establish if another person wants a relationship.

“In this case, the officer has done no more than anyone might reasonably have done to see if PC A wanted a relationship with him.

“The panel consider that this conduct could not properly be classified as sexual harassment or as inappropriate. PC A did feel uncomfortable because of his conduct, but it would be wrong to find that the officer’s conduct was inappropriate just because the recipient found it uncomfortable.

“There would need to be something in his actual conduct to make it inappropriate and for it to cross the threshold for disciplinary action. His past warnings about his behaviour does not elevate relatively normal conduct into inappropriate conduct.

“As thought at the time of the incident, his actions did not cross the threshold for disciplinary action.”

PC Sagir’s alleged conduct towards PC B has not been detailed in the documents.

Detailing the ‘purpose’ of public misconduct hearings, South Yorkshire Police’s website states it is to ‘show’ that their ‘disciplinary system is open and transparent’ and to demonstrate that the force does ‘hold officers who breach the standards of professional behaviour, or those where misconduct is found proven, accountable for their actions’.

Hearings should be heard by a panel of three people that should be chaired by an independent legally qualified person chosen from a pool held by the local policing body, further guidance states.