A serving South Yorkshire Police constable who received a conviction for drink drinking has now been sacked by the force.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Constable Abbie Plummer was dismissed from the force without notice at the conclusion of her accelerated misconduct hearing on November 29, 2024.

It follows Plummer pleading guilty to, and being convicted of, driving her personal motor vehicle whilst being over the prescribed alcohol limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Constable Abbie Plummer was dismissed from the force without notice, at the conclusion of her accelerated misconduct hearing on November 29, 2024 | 3rd party

Documents published by South Yorkshire Police state Plummer’s conduct amounts to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct.

They state: “The matter set out above is a breach of the Standards which is so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitutes gross misconduct.

Read More South Yorkshire Police detective given final written warning after throwing deodorant can at husband

“The panel found that the officer breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of the above allegation, and that the breaches amounted to gross misconduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More 9 South Yorkshire cops guilty of gross misconduct after claims of racism, having sex on duty and skiving

“The outcome of the hearing was that the officer was dismissed without notice.”

Detailing the ‘purpose’ of public misconduct hearings, South Yorkshire Police’s website states it is to ‘show’ that their ‘disciplinary system is open and transparent’ and to demonstrate that the force does ‘hold officers who breach the standards of professional behaviour, or those where misconduct is found proven, accountable for their actions’.

Hearings should be heard by a panel of three people that should be chaired by an independent legally qualified person chosen from a pool held by the local policing body, further guidance states.