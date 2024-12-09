South Yorkshire Police sack officer following drink driving conviction

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 9th Dec 2024, 16:23 BST
A serving South Yorkshire Police constable who received a conviction for drink drinking has now been sacked by the force.

Police Constable Abbie Plummer was dismissed from the force without notice at the conclusion of her accelerated misconduct hearing on November 29, 2024.

It follows Plummer pleading guilty to, and being convicted of, driving her personal motor vehicle whilst being over the prescribed alcohol limit.

Police Constable Abbie Plummer was dismissed from the force without notice, at the conclusion of her accelerated misconduct hearing on November 29, 2024placeholder image
Documents published by South Yorkshire Police state Plummer’s conduct amounts to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of discreditable conduct.

They state: “The matter set out above is a breach of the Standards which is so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitutes gross misconduct.

“The panel found that the officer breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of the above allegation, and that the breaches amounted to gross misconduct.

“The outcome of the hearing was that the officer was dismissed without notice.”

Detailing the ‘purpose’ of public misconduct hearings, South Yorkshire Police’s website states it is to ‘show’ that their ‘disciplinary system is open and transparent’ and to demonstrate that the force does ‘hold officers who breach the standards of professional behaviour, or those where misconduct is found proven, accountable for their actions’.

Hearings should be heard by a panel of three people that should be chaired by an independent legally qualified person chosen from a pool held by the local policing body, further guidance states.

